1 person critically injured following explosion in Zavalla

ZAVALLA - Two people are hospitalized, one critically following an explosion at their home early Monday morning.

According to Zavalla Volunteer Fire Chief Chris Wade, the elderly couple was inside the home on Pleasure Drive when it exploded around 6:16 a.m.

The couple has been identified as Lyle and Elaine West.

Neighbors helped get the couple out. Lyle was flown to Dallas, and is listed in critical condition. Elaine is at a Lufkin hospital in undetermined condition.

Debris is scattered throughout the area, and nearby homes have broken windows.

The chief said he could hear the explosion from his house located about eight miles away.

Early indications are the explosion was caused by a propane leak.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is on the scene investigating

(© 2017 KYTX)