UPDATE: Suspect identified in Gregg County aggravated assault of police

Courtesy Gregg County Sheriff's Office

GREGG COUNTY - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified by police as Robert Craig Calico of Kilgore.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A suspect is under arrest after firing multiple shots at a family member and driving his vehicle into an occupied Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Friday off of Carr Road.

Police were responding to a call regarding an Aggravated Assault Family Violence incident in which the suspect fired a weapon at his family member.

Once law enforcement officials arrived on the scene and began interviewing the victim, the suspect drove up to the area and rammed into the Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

After the vehicle was hit, Deputies discharged their firearms and the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The suspect was later medically cleared and booked into the Gregg County Jail under charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence and Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant.

© 2017 KYTX-TV