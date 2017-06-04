100K+ gallons of wastewater, storm water spills into Tyler creek

Developing Story (Photo: Custom)

TYLER - The City of Tyler is monitoring water quality in Black Fork Creek after more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater mixed with storm water spilled into the creek following heavy rain Friday and Saturday

The city issued a notice Sunday morning, saying the discharge from the West Side wastewater collection facility occurred at a manhole near the intersection of West Northwest Loop 323 and Texas College Road, flowing into Black Fork Creek.

The discharge consisted primarily of storm (rain) water, that entered the wastewater collection system at a partially collapsed sewer main, according to the notice.

"At this time, the spill has been contained by the installation of by-pass pumps and emergency repairs to the 42 inch sewer main are being coordinated," the notice read. "It is believed the partial collapse is a result of pipe blockage and an infiltration of rainwater."

Crews worked overnight and continued to work Sunday morning, keeping the spill contained.

The city notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and local government officials on Saturday.

Crews will continue to monitor the water quality upstream and downstream of the discharge for several to ensure that water quality in Black Fork Creek was not compromised, city officials said.

