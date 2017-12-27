11 month-old dies after vehicle crash on Highway 64, several injured

TYLER - An 11-month-old child died after a three-vehicle crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 64 West near County Road 423.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a preliminary investigation showed that a Jeep was heading west on State Highway 64 West, in the left lane.
The Jeep then drove into the right lane, hitting a Mazda, causing the Jeep to swerve left into the eastbound side of the road, where it was hit by a Toyota.
A 36-year-old man from Tyler was driving the Jeep with four children in the vehicle.
Authorities say all four children were taken to a hospital in Tyler with injuries, where an 11-month-old was later pronounced dead.
A 53-year-old man from Tyler who was driving the Mazda was not injured during the crash.
The driver of the Toyota was also taken to a Tyler hospital with injuries.
Crews temporarily closed the road due to blockage from the crash, but it has since been re-opened.
Authorities are still investigating the crash. Refresh for updates.
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs