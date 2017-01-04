11 taken to hospital after Cleveland ISD bus accident

A Cleveland I.S.D. bus with students on board was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND, Texas -- A Cleveland I.S.D. bus with students on board was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a bus transporting students from Eastside Elementary was involved in an accident at FM 1010 near Plum Grove Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver and 10 students were taken to a Cleveland hospital for an evaluation. Officials say no major injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

