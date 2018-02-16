(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - High flying flips and twists, that's whats in store this weekend at the 12th Rose City Classic Gymnastics Meet.

It's going on all weekend at the Patriot Center at UT Tyler, with the action kicking off tonight at 5:30.

Coach Stacy Panfil-Parsley with Texas East Gymnastics said the girls have been training all year for this meet.

There are over 300 athletes competing, ranging from level two all the way up to level 12.

"Really show some support for girls who are super dedicated, parents who are dedicated to their child's future," Panfil-Parsley said. "All the Olympians you're seeing on TV, this is where they all started."

She said if you want to see the highest level girls compete, come out tomorrow night at 6:30.

