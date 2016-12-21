13 injured in crash between semi, two passenger buses

(Photo: DPS)

HILL COUNTY - 13 people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash between a Megabus, an Americanos bus, and a semi-truck late Tuesday.

The accident happened at 10:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35E, three miles south of Milford and about 50 miles south of Dallas.

Traffic was already slowed for construction when the Megabus slammed into the back of the semi truck, then hit an Americanos bus.

The Megabus had 37 passengers on board. Nine of them, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The Americanos bus had 48 passengers on board. Two of them and the bus driver were also transported with minor injuries.

The highway has since re-opened although the Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate.

