13 Years Later: How a courthouse shooting changed policy

TYLER - Saturday will mark 13 years since the deadly shooting at the Smith County Courthouse.

The gunman, 43-year-old David Hernandez Arroyo was able to gun down two people before police shot and killed him.

Clint Benson, a detective at the Smith County Sheriff's office, said February 24, 2005 is a day he will never forget.

"I was a patrol deputy at the agency at the time," said Benson.

Benson said he was working an off-duty job when he heard about the shooting happening outside the Smith County courthouse.

"You always hear about those things happening and you always anticipate those things happening but you never think they will be real until they happen to people you know," said Benson.

The gunman, 43-year-old David Hernandez Arroyo, was armed with a semi-automatic rifle far superior to the firearms carried by deputies at the time.

"We had our duty weapons, our pistols on a daily basis when we deployed," said Benson. "We had shot guns in the car at the time that happened."

Sergeant Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office said deputies weren't equipped with weapons powerful enough to stop the shooter any sooner.

"When you're dealing with a suspect with a rifle and body armor our deputies were terribly out gunned" said Coslin.

Multiple law enforcement agents were shot, including Sherman Dollison, who was a deputy working at the courthouse when the gun fire broke out.

"Sherman could have chosen to stay indoors, he could have chosen to be more about his safety, but the guy chose to go outside and he confronted a really bad guy doing really bad things and he paid a high cost for it," said Benson.

Dollison was severely injured and as a result, years later, he had to have a kidney transplant.

The shooting that left Dollison with life-long scars is one of the reasons why the sheriff's office decided to better arm their deputies.

"After that the Smith County Sheriff's Office adopted a patrol riffle policy and we were able to acquire several patrol riffles, update training, get deputies trained on these riffles and the AR-15, M-4 platform," said Coslin.

Today, Smith County deputies are equipped with better firearms to handle active shooter situations. Benson said, they're also equipped with the life-changing example set by one of their own.

"Reality sets in when you hear about a guy like Sherman Dollison who was riddled with bullets that day because he stepped up to do something," said Benson.

