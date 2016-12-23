14 homicides in Longview

LONGVIEW - It's evident Longview is going through some changes. Parks are in the works of reconstruction and new businesses are showing up. The city's progress is sometimes overshadowed because of the crime rate.

It's the same question people have been asking for the longest. What is being done about the homicides in Longview? The crime rate in this city has shown signs that it's increased. Even though city officials and members of the community are tried to find ways to fight back.

The first homicide case was in January, where 20 year old Tony Benard Nelson was found dead in a house on 12th street. Two months later, the city had it's first double homicide, where two bodies were found near rail road tracks on Estes parkway. Then 20 year old Devon Newson was shot and killed in May. During the summer, the city experienced two more double homicides. On October, a man was found dead inside a burning car on Sabine street. A 52 year old woman was stabbed to death by her alleged daughter in November. Then another double homicide, where a married couple were shot and killed at the Huntington Hills apartments. Come December, an 18 year old was killed. After that, 28 year old Victoria Sam was found dead in a car. Then another double homicide, where a married couple were shot and killed at the Huntington Hills apartments. Come December, an 18 year old was killed. After that, 28 year old Victoria Sam was found dead in a car. 14 people killed in this city and residents believe these crimes have stained the progress Longview is making. Even though arrests have been made in some of these cases.

police still want the community involved in solving them.

