Courtesy: Dr. Scott Lieberman

TYLER - Wednesday marked 14 years since seven astronauts lost their lives as Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over the East Texas sky.

The photo captured by a Tyler man helps tell the story of that historic Saturday morning and remains engrained in the minds of many worldwide.

“14 years – it's hard to believe it's been that long,” said Scott Lieberman, MD, FACC.

Lieberman grew up during the height of U.S. space exploration. After the cardiologist and avid photographer learned Columbia would fly over Tyler on its return to Earth, he and his wife went outside to capture the shuttle.

Scott shot digital photos – a rarity at the time. Meanwhile, his wife captured video. At the end of the clip, she asks: “Why does it look like it’s split up?”

That question along with an abnormally loud sonic boom sent Lieberman inside to pull up his photos. After zooming in, he could see the fragmentation.

"Initially you deal with the pit in the bottom of your stomach," he said.

People across the world would share a similar feeling after seeing the image Lieberman captured.

“it's the picture that the world saw that told the story of the moment of the disintegration of the spacecraft,” he said. “And it showed the horror of the story and the moment.”

The Associated Press picked up the photo. Within hours it started showing up on front pages across the world – more than a thousand total. It was also used on the cover of “Time” and “Newsweek.”

“The picture for me was heartbreaking,” Lieberman said. “This was just a terribly bleak moment in our conquest in exploration of space.”

In that moment, the photographer also learned a lesson about the power of storytelling.

“It was kind of a cathartic to be able to share this with the rest of the world,” Lieberman said. “The impact the image had was enormous in that regard. It's not anything you can prepare for or expect is going to happen to you.”

Following the disaster, Lieberman has taken photos at a number of shuttle launches and landings.

He said his thoughts remain with the seven crew members’ family members and friends – many of which have become friends of his own.

