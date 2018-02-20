14th Annual Chick-Fil-A Soup Drive delivery day

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - Today was all about mooooo-ving bowls of soup over to the Salvation Army of Tyler from the 14th annual Chick-Fil-A Soup Drive.

The Salvation Army donated over 6,500 bowls of soup this year.

Over the last 14 years, the drive has given over 40,000 bowls of soup to the Salvation Army.

Ikey Eason, the owner and operator of the Chick-Fil-A on Troup Hwy, said this event allowed the community to pay it forward.

"They're the ones that drive this total promotion," Eason said. "So we've got people who come in and just buy soup, they don't even eat the soup."

According to Haley Hoar with the Salvation of Army in Tyler, they serve 14,000 meals a month.

This soup drive helps them reach that number each year.

"It helps us knock out quite a few meals," Hoar said. "It helps us feed thousands of people. So we so appreciate it."

She said it means so much to know that people are buying soup with their community in mind.

If you missed the soup drive and still want to donate to the Salvation Army, Hoar said you can drop off canned goods Monday through Friday.

"It helps us do the most good which is what we're all about," Hoar said.

The Salvation Army of Tyler has the Women's Auxiliary Fashion Show coming up in May, and registration is now open for their summer fundraiser, Hoops for Hope.

© 2018 KYTX-TV