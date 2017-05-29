14th Annual Heroes Flight soars toward Washington D.C.

Veterans go through security to board their plane after a sendoff for the annual Brookshire's honor flight at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, May 29, 2017. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

TYLER - Memorial Day has always been a special day for veterans and their families. It was even more special this year for a group of twenty-four World War II veterans, who departed on Brookshire Grocery Co.’s 14th Heroes Flight to Washington D.C. Monday morning, where they will be honored for their service and sacrifices.

Some of those veterans were honored with a sendoff at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport before picking up the rest of the veterans in Shreveport.

Dozens of people stood at attention with large American flags on both sides of the seated veterans as they were presented with flags of their own and special certificates commemorating the trip.

“The BGC Heroes Flight trips were established to show sincere appreciation to our military heroes for the sacrifices they made to defend our freedoms,” Brad Brookshire, BGC chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “We want to honor these veterans by taking them to see the memorials built in their honor because we truly cannot say ‘thank you’ enough to this deserving group of men and women.”

The group will visit the WWII memorial, be led on a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol by Congressman Louie Gohmert and make trips to the Arlington National Cemetery and the Air and Space Museum. They will also visit memorials for the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force, Abraham Lincoln, Vietnam, Korean War, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr.

BGC has taken nearly 400 veterans from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to Washington, D.C, since establishing the Heroes Flight program in 2010.

Veterans selected for this trip are from the Tyler and Shreveport, Louisiana, areas, along with one from El Dorado, Arkansas. Several BGC employees will also accompany the group as guardians.

The group is scheduled to return to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to welcome home the veterans.

© 2017 KYTX-TV