$15,000 grant benefits Central Volunteer Fire Department

POLLOCK, TX - A $15,000 grant from Texas A&M Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program will provide some much needed equipment for the Central Volunteer Fire Department.



The grant allowed the department to purchase new rescue equipment, including a Jaws of Life, spreader, cutter and compressor.



“This equipment is a new addition to our department,” said Central VFD Assistant Fire Chief Oscar Rabago. “The rescue equipment will be used for extrication and vehicle stabilization after an accident.”

According to Rabago, a vehicle that is involved in an accident has to be stabilized so it doesn’t move during the extrication process. The stabilization is for the safety of the victim and firefighter.



“It hasn’t gone into service because all of our volunteers are being trained on technique and safety,” said Rabago. “We want to be prepared when responding to a situation where every minute matters.”



The department has been serving their community of approximately 3,000 individuals since 1976. They are always looking for ways to increase their capacity to save lives. Having the proper rescue tools and training will help the department meet that goal.



Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural VFDs for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.



For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.

