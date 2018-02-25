18-Year-Old Father Accused Of Killing 5-Month-Old Daughter After Losing Video Game

Authorities say a Pennsylvania father killed his 5-month-old daughter by repeatedly shaking, throwing and dropping her over his video game frustrations.

Chester County prosecutors say Zion Shockley is charged with murder and related offenses.

They say the 18-year-old Coatsville man served as the infant’s primary caretaker.

CBS Philadelphia says Shockley shook the baby violently after losing at a video game.

The child, Rosalie Faith Crothers-Shockley, was hospitalized in critical condition after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Feb. 10.

District Attorney Tom Hogan says doctors found she was bleeding from the brain and eyes.

“We had injuries that both happened over time and happened very recently, and were severe,” said Hogan.

Authorities then turned their attention to Shockley. According to the criminal complaint, the 18-year-old admitted to abusing the child.

Detectives say he demonstrated on a doll how he violently shook Rosalie for five minutes after losing at a video game. That was just after Christmas.

Earlier this month, a fellow “Call of Duty” player called him a “failure” at the game, and court documents say Shockley was so angry he threw his daughter in the air and didn’t catch her.

“When the defendant was being mocked by players and his reaction was to severely injure and ultimately murder his own child, that is someone who should not be in charge of a child to begin with,” said Hogan.

Hogan says the baby’s mother shared custody with Shockley but “did everything she could to care for the child.”

