19-year-old man sentenced 47 years for involvement in murder

UPSHUR COUNTY - A Kilgore man was sentenced to 47 years in prison for his role in the death of Kendrick Johnson in Upshur County.

Xavier Mumphrey, 19, accepted a plea deal in the 115th District Court on Tuesday, with the Honorable Lauren Parish presiding, according to a news release from the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office.

Mumphrey is one of four people charged by indictment in Kendrick Jackson’s murder on March 28, 2017.

On the night of the murder, all four defendants went to the victim’s home to acquire marijuana, according to the DA’s Office. After the shooting, the defendants fled from the scene and returned to Lone Star, Texas, where they divided the stolen marijuana amongst them.

Mumphrey was the lone shooter inside the home, although three other defendants had knowledge of and assisted with committing the crime, and have been charged with murder under Texas’s Law of Parties, according to the DA’s Office.

One, Decorian Robbins, is serving a 40-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, while two others, Devontay Hunter and Alize McFall, still have charges pending.

