2 arrested after police find almost 10 pounds of marijuana

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

NACOGDOCHES - Robrick Kingdom, a 42-year-old Greenville, Mississippi native and Frederick Griffin, a 44-year-old Brookshire native were arrested after police found marijuana and hydrocodone during a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 59 and 259.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a passenger car for a traffic violation.

Authorities say Kingdom and Griffin were nervous and gave conflicting statements about their trip.

Due to the behavior of both men, deputies became suspicious about possible criminal activity, so a K9 deputy conducted a free air search around the vehicle with his K9 partner.

The K9 gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 9.4 pounds of marijuana and 54 grams of hydrocodone.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Kingdom was charged with possession of marijuana and Kingdom was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

© 2017 KYTX-TV