2 bodies found inside Smith County home

KYTX 4:53 PM. CDT June 03, 2017

The Smith County Sheriff's office is investigating after two bodies were found inside a home.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 10,000 block of CR 272 in the Chapel Hill area, after receiving a call around 1:08 p.m. Saturday.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the bodies are believed to have been in the home for some time and are in the advanced stages of decomposition. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 19 for more details. 

 

