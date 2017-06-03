2 bodies found inside Smith County home

The Smith County Sheriff's office is investigating after two bodies were found inside a home.
Deputies responded to a residence in the 10,000 block of CR 272 in the Chapel Hill area, after receiving a call around 1:08 p.m. Saturday.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the bodies are believed to have been in the home for some time and are in the advanced stages of decomposition.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 19 for more details.
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs