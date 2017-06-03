2 bodies found inside Smith County home

The Smith County Sheriff's office is investigating after two bodies were found inside a home.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 10,000 block of CR 272 in the Chapel Hill area, after receiving a call around 1:08 p.m. Saturday.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the bodies are believed to have been in the home for some time and are in the advanced stages of decomposition.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 19 for more details.

