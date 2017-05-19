2 dead after Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY - Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on Highway 64 just west of FM 2089 that happened early Thursday evening.

After a preliminary investigation, DPS troopers believe the Dodge passenger car involved was traveling westbound on Highway 64 when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a Toyota.

Both vehicles contained a sole occupant, and both drivers, 35 year-old John Ruben Jones and 26 year-old Eric Rene Narvaez, were pronounced dead.

© 2017 KYTX-TV