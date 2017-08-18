2 in under arrest in Athens, one connected to homicide

Courtesy Henderson Co. Sheriff's Dept.

ATHENS - Rodney Baker, 47, and Richard Brown, 64, are behind bars in Henderson County after a two-hour manhunt some time before noon on Friday.

Police in Henderson County say that one of their deputies responded to a call regarding two men that were south of Athens.

Baker, a local man convicted of murder in Louisiana, fled from the scene on foot into a wooded area close to Loop 7 and Farm to Market 59.

The Deputy then let her entire command staff, investigators and deputies on patrol to the situation when the Baker fled the scene.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Canine Unit was also informed of the situation.

Due to the fact that the scene was near Bel Air County Elementary, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse went to the school to let them know what was going on.

Just after the lunch hour ended, Baker was put under arrest.

Brown was also arrested on the scene for an outstanding warrant, unrelated to Baker.

