2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck involving Whitehouse school bus

TYLER - Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injures after a car failed to stop and rear-ended a truck, causing a chain reaction wreck Monday morning.

The accident happened at 7:15 a.m. on Farm-To-Market Road 346 in Smith County. According to a preliminary DPS report, a driver in a Kia Sedona failed to noticed traffic was stopped in the eastbound lanes for a Whitehouse school bus. The Kia rear-ended a Dodge pickup and caused the pickup to rear-end the bus.

One child from the bus and the driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The road is clear to traffic and the crash remains under investigation.

