2 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 64 east of Arp

A two-vehicle crash west of FM 2089 on Hwy 64 in Smith County near Arp Thursday evening has taken the life of two people, according to Public Information Officer Jean Dark.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2012 Dodge car was traveling westbound on Hwy-64 then crossed into the eastbound lane where it struck a 2007 Toyota car.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by JP Alfred.

Identification will not be released until next of kin has not been notified.

