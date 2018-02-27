2 killed in two-car wreck near Quitman overnight

(Photo: (Image: AP))

WOOD COUNTY - Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck near Quitman early Tuesday morning.

According to a preliminary DPS report, the accident happened just after midnight on Highway 37 in Wood County, two miles north of Quitman. James Vollie Davis, 67, was southbound on Highway 37 when, for an unknown reason, swerved into the eastbound lanes. He struck a car driven by Katherine Kay Cameron, 72, of Quitman.

Davis died at the scene. Cameron was taken to a hospital for treatment, but did not survive her injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

