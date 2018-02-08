2 men in custody after large amount of stolen property recovered

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches Police Department

CHEROKEE COUNTY - Daniel Lee Mettlen, a 43-year-old Pollock native and 57-year-old Wells native, Larry Gordon Mettlen are in custody after authorities recovered a large amount of stolen property late Wednesday evening.

Helped by various members of law enforcement, officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department executed a search warrant at a remote location in Cherokee County.

Authorities found lots of stolen property, including tools and a one ton truck that were reported stolen in a burglary at Ace Fence Company in Nacogdoches.

Daniel is charged with Felony Theft and has a parole revocation warrant and Larry is charged with Felony Theft.

Both men are currently being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

An investigation is underway, and authorities say that it is possible more stolen property will be recovered and more arrests may occur.

© 2018 KYTX-TV