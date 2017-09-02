Smith County fire crews respond to 2 homes in flames

SMITH COUNTY - Firefighters responded to two Smith County house fires within hours of each other early Saturday morning.

The first home in flames was located on the 14000 block of County Road 1113 close to Noonday and crews responded some time around 2:30 a.m..

Crews then responded to the second home east of Tyler on the 19000 block of County Road 26 at around 6 a.m..

Updates will be made available as they come.

