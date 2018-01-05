2-year-old 'Sophie The Brave' loses battle with cancer

Photo Courtesy Sophie the Brave Facebook Page

TYLER - Sophie Kay Skiles, a 2-year-old East Texas girl who impacted thousands of people through her brave battle with cancer, passed away at 2:11 p.m. Thursday.

With over 50,000 likes on her 'Sophie the Brave' Facebook page, little Sophie's battle with the disease has been shared thousands of times and the family shared the news of her death in a status update.

The Facebook post shared Sophie's experience when she took her last breath, "surrounded by friends and family that love her.."

Sophie would have turned three on March 19, 2017.

According to the family, a small service will be held in the coming days, and a larger memorial celebration will follow in about a week.

