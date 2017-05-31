21-year-old dies in Smith County wreck

SMITH COUNTY - A young woman is dead after over-correcting her vehicle and striking a tree Tuesday afternoon in Smith County.
According to a DPS preliminary crash report, 21-year-old Austynne Brooke Roberts from Murchison was driving on Farm-to-Market 279 when she went off the roadway to the right. She over-corrected to the left, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened eight miles outside Tyler.
Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.
Friends are starting to leave memorials on her Facebook page:
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs