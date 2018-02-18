TYLER - On February 14, another school shooting happened in our country This time at a Florida high school, 17 people lost their lives and many were injured.

Religious leaders tell me tragic events like this are becoming too common.

"It's unfortunate that it takes times of tragedy to realize the humanity and love we have for one another," Event organizer Rabbi Neal Katz says.

Guests speakers spoke about finding humanity in tragic times, remembering how much we have in common instead of our differences, and the respecting our world.

I spoke with Pastor Stewart Baskin on how he spoke to his congregation on the recent school shooting in Florida.

"Just generate some trust in the congregation to let them know we are not talking about political solutions,” Pastor Baskin says. “Right now, we are talking about sorrow and anger and fear."

Pastor Baskin says many times these events create division among one another on how to create a solution to the problem.

He encourages people to be open minded and work together to find a solution.

