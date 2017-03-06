KYTX
3-6-17: Water Cooler Question

KYTX 7:05 AM. CST March 06, 2017

Today's Water Cooler Question linguistic experts say this is the hardest word in the English language to pronounce.
 
The answer is: worcestershire
 

(© 2017 KYTX)


