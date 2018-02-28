3 firefighters hospitalized after truck overturns on way to fire

System.Object

RUSK COUNTY - Three firefighters from the New London Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the hospital after their tanker truck rolled over on their way to a grass fire at around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening on Farm to Market Road 850 and Farm to Market Road 2012.

According to David Chenault with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the firefighters were en route to a grass fire when they came toward the intersection of FM 850 and 2012 and their truck rolled over.

The three firefighters were entrapped in the truck until crews were able to get them out.

Soon after, the three were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Chenault also said that the grass fire was eventually put out by other departments on the scene, that included Kilgore Fire Department and Rescue and Texas DPS.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

