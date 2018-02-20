3 juveniles arrested for threats against Carthage Junior High students, faculty

Carthage Police Chief Jim Vanover stated in a press release that a Carthage ISD school administrator contacted him on Saturday about threatening messages on social media against the school, allegedly to take place on Monday.

Police obtained photos of the social media messages, and opened an investigation. They soon identified the three juveniles involved, two of whom live in Panola County and the third in Carthage.

"Officers from the Carthage Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff's Department went to three different residences, one in the City of Carthage and two in Panola County where all three of the juvenile suspects were taken into custody," Vanover said.

The three students, whose identities will not be released because they are juveniles, are charged with terroristic threat, and will be transferred to the detention center in Marshall. .

"Because of recent events involving violence at schools, any and all threats will be taken seriously and investigated and arrests made of person(s) issuing the threats," Vanover stated in the press release.

Carthage ISD superintendent, Dr. Glenn Hambrick confirmed that the students will not be coming back to that campus this year.

