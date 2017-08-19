3 sent to hospital after Cedar Creek Lake boating accident

HENDERSON COUNTY - Three people are recovering after a boating accident that occurred some time between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday night on one of the islands on Cedar Creek Lake.

A Henderson County Game Warden confirms that six people were on the boat at the time of the accident that happened due to a collision into the ground of one of the lake's islands.

The collision caused injuries to three of the boat's passengers, who were later transported to ETMC in Athens with unknown injuries.

So far, the identities of the victims have not been released. Refresh for updates.

