3 sent to hospital after crash involving police vehicle

LUFKIN - Lufkin natives, Officer Jeremy Chavoz, 36, Martin Ramirez, 72, and Badillo Gamboa, 74, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a police car Tuesday on the intersection of Timberland Drive and Paul Avenue.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation revealed that a Lufkin Police Department marked patrol vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup and Toyota pickup were facing north and stopped for the traffic signal on Timberland Drive at the intersection of Paul Avenue.

A Kia was heading north on Timberland Drive and lost control of its speed, striking the Toyota from behind and causing a chain reaction crash.

Carmen Carrell, 80, was driving the KIa, Ramirez was driving the Toyota and Gamboa was driving the Chevrolet.

Officer Chavos was in the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to a Lufkin hospital along with Gamboa and Ramirez.

Carrell was not injured during the crash.

Authorities are still investigating this case. Refresh for updates.

