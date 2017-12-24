3 Smith County children without a home after Christmas Eve fire

Photo Courtesy Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER - Three young children are without Christmas presents and their home after a fire on Christmas Eve.

The three children, two boys ages 1 and 3 and a 4-year-old girl, were in the home in the 6900 block of County Road 273 when the blaze broke out late Saturday night.

The 4-year-old remained in a Dallas hospital early Sunday after suffering burns, according to the children's grandparents, who were surveying the damage to the blackened structure Sunday morning.

They said the children's mother had just brought their presents inside yesterday and they were destroyed in the fire.

The Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights and Whitehouse volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, and they are also accepting drop-off donations at the IHOP in Lindale.

© 2017 KYTX-TV