3 under arrest in Smith County after local burglary

SMITH COUNTY - Ediel Jaramillo, Ronald Christopher Crank-Harris and Reina Melendez are under arrest for a burglary that took place around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on the 13000 block of Highway 130 South at Tractor Supply

Police say when they arrived to the scene, two men were observed in the back of the store and fled on food once they realized the deputy was approaching them.

With the help of various law enforcement officials, 31-year-old Jaramillo was found walking east of Tractor Supply and was subsequently charged with Burglary of a Building.

After a search of Jaramillo's vehicle, numerous items believed to be taken during the burglary as well as drugs were found.

Detectives were also able to successfully identify and obtain an arrest warrant for second suspect in the burglary.

On the 1400 block of Haynie Avenue in Tyler, 47-year-old Melendez answered the door and police asked her if her son, 30-year-old Crank-Harris was home.

Melendez told police he was not home and soon after, Crank-Harris left the residence through a window.

After a short chase on foot, police arrested Crank-Harris in a wooden area near the home. Melendez has been charged with Hindering Apprehension and also transported to the Smith County Jail.

An investigation is still being conducted at this time and further details will be released upon their availability.

