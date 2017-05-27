4 suspected Gregg Co child predators arrested

Longview Police Department Facebook

GREGG COUNTY - Johnny K. Houston Jr., Joaquin Amilcar Pineda, Shane Jeffery Chapman and Nehemias Pineda are under arrest after an undercover investigation conducted online this past week by the Longview Police Department and the Arlington Fugitive Apprehension Unit.





Investigators targeted their search at individuals soliciting children for sexual contact.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the country are actively hunting online predators like the four men caught in Texas this past week.

Longview PD continues to encourage parents to have a large presence in their children's lives and be aware of their actions online.





