400 motorcyclists bring rally to East Texan's home

TOOL - The sounds of a Harley motorcycle can be heard from far away, but when hundreds of motorcycles purring its engines is like music to Phil "Pops" Thompson. For 50 years, riding a Harley is passion for Thompson. Every year, he would ride to Sparks, Oklahoma for a motorcycle rally. However, he wasn't able to attend this year's rally.

Thompson has lung cancer along with a tumor in his brain. His family said it's been a uphill battle since September and he's under hospice care. Thompson's daughter-in-law, Misty Vansickle, turned to Facebook to find people help bring a motorcycle rally to him.

"He started his life on a Harley, he's going to end his life on a Harley," Vansickle said.

She said her request went viral to the point where 400 motorcyclists shut down the streets.

"I just wish I was up there with them," Thompson chuckled. "I've been with that many before."

For a moment, Pop forgot about his health issues and remembered how special his family, friends and motorcycles are to him. Especially, those Harleys.

