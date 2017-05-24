5 children, bus driver in hospital, police investigation after Shelby county crash

SHELBY COUNTY - 5 Timpson ISD students are being treated for minor injuries after a dump truck struck a school bus from behind at 7:30 this morning about four miles north of Timpson.

The driver of the dump truck, Benjamin Salazar, 55 of Wells, TX, was heading north on U.S. 59 when he sideswiped a truck tractor that was stopped for the school bus before striking the back of a the school bus.

The driver of the truck tractor has been identified as Abel Longoria III, 41, of Brownsville, TX and neither he or Salazar were injured.

The bus driver, Sabra Sessions, 28, of Nacogdoches, was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time.

