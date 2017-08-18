5K planned to raise money in remembrance of the 3 boy scouts who lost their lives

HALLSVILLE, TX - The community of Hallsville has rallied around the families of the three boy scouts killed in a deadly boating accident.

This Saturday there will be a 5K run starting at 8 a.m. at Champion's Gym and Fitness.

Registration costs $20 with half the proceeds going to the scholarships set up in memory of Thomas Larry, Will Brannon, and Heath Faucheaux.

Most of the businesses in Hallsville have donated to the scholarships. The funds are set up at Guaranty Bank and Trust.

The families have asked that the scholarships go towards organizations like the Hallsville Band Boosters, Hallsville United Fund, and the Boy Scouts of America.

It's not too late to sign up for the run. You can register online, or at the event. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

There will also be a fun run for kids, and a one mile run if you don't want to run the 5K.

© 2017 KYTX-TV