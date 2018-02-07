5th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

TYLER - Red Dirt Festival BBQ & Music Festival is back and bringing BBQ & red dirt country to Tyler on May 5.

The festival has grown each year since it started in 2014, when it first brought the sounds of red dirt music and the smell of Texas BBQ to the Heart of Tyler.

"We enjoy playing a big role revitalizing what we think is the most beautiful part of our city and being able to give back to heart of Tyler every year is something that we're proud of," said Chase Colston, promoter.

The festival is bringing 25 different BBQ joints from all across Texas into Tyler for East Texans to enjoy.

We have restaurants coming from Amarillo, Lubbock, Austin, Dallas and Houston. We're pulling from all aspects of the state is really hard to believe at first, but knowing that a restaurant will close down for a weekend and drive 8 hours to come here is pretty cool." said Colston.

The event sold out in a matter of minutes when the tickets went on sale.

