60 pairs of underwear stolen from lingerie store in ETX mall

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 3:29 PM. CST January 30, 2018

TYLER - Tyler police are looking for a suspect that stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise from a local lingerie store.

According to a police report, someone stole 60 pairs of underwear from the Victoria's Secret at Broadway Square Mall Monday evening in Tyler.

At this time, there is no suspect information, but officers from the Tyler Police Department are investigating the theft. 

