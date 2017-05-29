77-year-old Longview woman struck, killed in early-morning accident

System.Object

LONGVIEW - An elderly woman was struck and killed in an early-morning accident, according to a Longview Police Department Facebook post.

The accident happened at 5700 West Marshall Avenue around just after midnight Monday.

Dolores Reese, 77, was standing in the inside lane of traffic when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on West Marshall Avenue near Fisher Road.

Longview police are still investigating, but say that weather was not a factor in this accident.

