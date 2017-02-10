9-1-1 calls lead authorities to body on Hwy. 42 north of I-20 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY - Several 9-1-1 calls led police to a body on the side of the road outside of a car Friday afternoon.

According to Corporal Joshua Tubbs with Gregg County Sheriff's department, authorities received multiple calls around 2:30 p.m. Friday about a person out of a vehicle on Highway 42 near River Road.

Upon arrival, they found a body near a car.

This incident is being investigated as a crime scene and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

No other details are available at this time.

