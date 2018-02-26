9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle

UPSHUR COUNTY - Isabella Grace Smith, a 9-year-old girl from Diana, died after being struck by a vehicle in the roadway at around 6 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 154.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation revealed that 59-year-old Harleton native, Patrick Johnson was heading east in his pickup on Highway 154, just east of Diana.

At the same time, Isabella was crossing the roadway from the south to the north to check for mail.

According to authorities, Johnson was not able to see Isabella and struck her in the roadway.

Troopers responded to the scene, and Isabella was taken to a hospital in Longview, where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Refresh for updates.

