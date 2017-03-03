A lesson in jazz

TYLER - It is not every day students get to share the stage with someone who jammed with music legends such as: Lena Horne, Lou Rawls and The Temptations. Ronald Clark is a saxophone player who considers himself "an educator who can" do it all."

"When you play with 'artist' you rehearse and then you learn from them," Clark said, who will pass the torch to those who want to understand the true essence of jazz.

With five decades of teaching under his belt, Jared Hamilton who plays the saxophone, said learning from Clark is an humbling experience.

"You learn alot from a person of that tier that level," Hamilton said. "Being able to be a part of this performance now, my appreciation for jazz has been heightened to a new level."

Clark said the TJC students are eager to learn. For the night, they had to show up and show out, since their classroom is a stage.

