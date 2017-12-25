A special gift arrives early on Christmas Day

LONGVIEW, TX - Christmas Day brought a baby into the lives of Kaitlyn and Drew Lawson.

Kaitlyn went into labor around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Dallas Lawson arrived a couple weeks early, following in the footsteps of his older sister.

At the hospital the parents joked that the baby preferred sharing a birthday with Jesus rather than the King of Rock-and-Roll, Elvis, which is January 8th.

The couple is looking forward to celebrating Christmas with their daughter, new son and the rest of the family as soon as they are released from the hospital.

Dallas is the only baby born on Christmas at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, and the staff made sure the day was special, like they do for all babies born at their hospital.

December babies all receive Christmas hats with red and green stripes rather than the normal pink or blue.

© 2017 KYTX-TV