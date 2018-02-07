Adopt a garden at Pets Fur People

Pets Fur People

TYLER - If you like animals and gardening, Pets Fur People is the place for you.

Pets Fur People is asking East Texans to adopt a garden at the shelter, and not only will it brighten up the shelter, but it is a way to bring community engagement to the non-profit.

"People can get as creative as they want to get, it doesn't have to be a business it can be an individual who loves gardening and loves animals and just wants to help." said Gayle Helms, Executive Director - Pets Fur People

If you'd like to participate in the adopt a garden program contact Gayle at Pets Fur People at 903 597-2471 Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. -1 p.m. & 2 p.m. -5 p.m.

© 2018 KYTX-TV