Adoptions up at Tyler Animal Shelter

Pet adoptions and reclaims are up at Tyler’s new animal control facility.

According to adoption counselor Jennifer Palmer, there have been about 30% more pet adoptions in 2017.

She also said that reclaims of lost pets is up and attributes the rise to more pet owners micro-chipping their animals.

If a dog or cat is micro-chipped, “we can bring it to your house instead of bringing it to the shelter,” Palmer said.

As for the rise in adoptions, Palmer says that word of mouth about the new adoption facility has helped find pets more homes.

© 2017 KYTX-TV