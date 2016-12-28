TYLER - A Cowboys fan got sweet revenge after her fiance broke up with her through a single text message. Brenna Clanton bought her now ex-fiance tickets to the Cowboys game for Christmas, and after sharing a photo on Twitter from the game alone, it looks like she got the last word.

"My fiance dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas," the sign read.

After the sign went viral, East Texans shared advice on breakup etiquette, and there's one piece of advice many agreed on: don't do it over a text message.

Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016

