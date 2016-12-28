KYTX
After Cowboys fan gets dumped through text, East Texans share breakup tips

East Texans sound off after the photo of a Cowboy fan's ultimate revenge went viral.

Taeler De Haes, KYTX 11:41 PM. CST December 28, 2016

TYLER - A Cowboys fan got sweet revenge after her fiance broke up with her through a single text message. Brenna Clanton bought her now ex-fiance tickets to the Cowboys game for Christmas, and after sharing a photo on Twitter from the game alone, it looks like she got the last word. 

"My fiance dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas," the sign read. 

After the sign went viral, East Texans shared advice on breakup etiquette, and there's one piece of advice many agreed on: don't do it over a text message.  

 

