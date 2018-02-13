All things Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras and Lent

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - Today is Fat Tuesday, which means it's the last day of the Mardi Gras season.

If you're looking to celebrate Fat Tuesday, you didn't have to leave East Texas to do it.

In Tyler, Razzoo's Cajun Cafe has been waiting for this day all year according to Casey Strout, the general manager.

"There's a chance to get a little bit of the Mardi Gras feel here in Tyler," Strout said. "Fat Tuesday is all about who we are, our culture, and everything comes from New Orleans and that area."

And, if you're searching for king cake, you can find king cake cupcakes at SmallCakes in Tyler.

While Mardi Gras gets a lot of attention, Fat Tuesday is about so much more.

It's also a religious holiday leading up to Ash Wednesday and the season of Lent, according to Luke Heintschel with the Diocese of Tyler.

"Fat Tuesday is about preparing our hearts for Lent, and historically it was about getting everything out of the pantry that would tempt you during Lent," Heintschel said.

That all begins with Ash Wednesday.

"We kick off this season of Lent with Ash Wednesday by putting ashes on our forehead, and the ashes are burned from last year's palms from Palm Sunday," Heintschel said.

So if you were looking to close out the Mardi Gras season with a bang, or get ready for Lent, you don't have to look far to do it.

