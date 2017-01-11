AMBER ALERT: 3 missing Houston area children, suspect sought

HOUSTON – The Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for three Houston area children.

and police are looking for the driver.

DPS is searching for 2-year-old Jason Frausto, Hispanic Male, 30lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

3-year-old Aaliyah Frausto, 30lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

5-year-old Issac Frausto, Hispanic male, 45lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Police are looking for Doris Camerena, 24, Hispanic female in connection with their abduction.

The suspect is possibly driving a Gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruz LT, TX License plate FGJ6333.

The suspect was last heard from in Houston, Tx.

Law enforcement officials believe the children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Texas Department of Public Safety at 832-627-1138

(© 2017 KYTX)